Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$19.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$6.73 and a 1-year high of C$22.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$548.77 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$190,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,388,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,374,835.59. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $173,443.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

