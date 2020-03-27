TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,120 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of TowneBank worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TOWN traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $17.50. 67,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.