TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Holdings Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,746 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 65,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 114,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.58. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

TSLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other news, Director John Ross purchased 2,876 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at $500,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Pluss purchased 15,000 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,126 shares of company stock valued at $338,176 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

