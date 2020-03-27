Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded to Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.52.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average of $92.94. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 617,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,678,000 after buying an additional 148,387 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $4,829,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

