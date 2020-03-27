Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 5,464 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 460% compared to the average daily volume of 975 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,315,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,472,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

