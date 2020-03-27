Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 42,847 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 770% compared to the typical volume of 4,924 call options.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $6.92. 11,268,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,096. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.59. Cameco has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 10,895.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

