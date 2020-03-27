Traders Purchase Large Volume of Carnival Call Options (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 83,858 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 39,932 call options.

NYSE:CCL traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 46,235,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,482,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 141,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $18,839,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $8,698,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CCL shares. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

