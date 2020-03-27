Traders Purchase Large Volume of Old Dominion Freight Line Put Options (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,606 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,090% compared to the typical volume of 119 put options.

ODFL opened at $140.60 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.20 and a 200-day moving average of $188.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,946,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $156.67 to $163.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.67 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.33 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $121.33 to $120.67 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

