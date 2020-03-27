TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

TACT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered TransAct Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

TACT stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a PE ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

