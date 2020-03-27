TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

TAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

TransAlta stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $461.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -144.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,125,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 546,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 170,565 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $5,012,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in TransAlta in the third quarter worth $73,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

