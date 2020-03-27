TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Short Interest Update

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the February 27th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TAT stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

