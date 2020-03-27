Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,013 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.01. 6,439,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,739. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.49. The company has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.96.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

