Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,042,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,785,000 after acquiring an additional 291,768 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,196,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,416,000 after buying an additional 264,459 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,998,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,059,000 after buying an additional 135,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,804,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,039,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.28. The company had a trading volume of 767,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,660. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.