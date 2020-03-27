Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $1.12 Million in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.27% of BioSpecifics Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSTC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSTC traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.50. 33,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $365.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

