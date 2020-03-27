Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $1.26 Million in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOOD. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.18. 21,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,165. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

