Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,860 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Target by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Target by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

