Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $1.37 Million in SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 9.49% of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,116,000.

Get SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ZGBR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.38. 6,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696. SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $53.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.