Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,222 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,260 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Exelon by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Exelon by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Exelon by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,722. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

