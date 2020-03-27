Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. 8,528,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,154,313. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.