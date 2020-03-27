Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Diageo by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Cfra raised their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.71. The stock had a trading volume of 747,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average of $158.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

