Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.33. 1,152,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,425. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.64.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

