Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,708,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 522,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

IEUR traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,078. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.29.

