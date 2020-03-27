Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,904,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,832,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

