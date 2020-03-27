Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $559,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 201.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 44,207 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of TLT traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.70. 12,548,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,788,582. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.11 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.18.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

