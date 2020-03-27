TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.52 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. UBS Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.77.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total value of $5,333,066.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Savior LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $402.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.69. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

