TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69,743 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.58% of TransDigm Group worth $174,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $402.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $520.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.69.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 244,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651 over the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.77.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

