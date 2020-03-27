TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,098,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 27th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

TRU stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.76. 69,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,830. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,382 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

