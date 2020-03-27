TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Short Interest Down 30.6% in March

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the February 27th total of 244,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, Director Joseph Morea purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $26,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $178,622. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Crage purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $35,964.00. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 70,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TA. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.