Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,888 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.56.

Shares of TRV opened at $98.67 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

