Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.30. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s current price.

TV has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.27.

TV stock traded down C$694,025.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,926. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

