TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,448,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 802,879 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.76% of TRI Pointe Group worth $38,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 579,676 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,020,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

