Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $141,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,321 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $674,995. Company insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Tricida by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tricida by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.93. Tricida has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tricida will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

