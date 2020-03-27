Trident Group Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the dollar. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.02545719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00194645 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041423 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident.

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

