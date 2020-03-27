Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TMQ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 436,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,322. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04).

In other Trilogy Metals news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 158,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $352,314.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 173,700 shares of company stock valued at $373,354 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. First Premier Bank bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $0. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 1,045.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

