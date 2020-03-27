TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce $180.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.40 million. TriMas reported sales of $221.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $787.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $786.47 million to $787.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $829.58 million, with estimates ranging from $826.40 million to $832.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). TriMas had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell acquired 5,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,952 shares in the company, valued at $704,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $45,969,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. TriMas has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

