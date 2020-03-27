Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the February 27th total of 143,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Trinity Place stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Trinity Place has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Place by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Place by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 141,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 391,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter.

Trinity Place Company Profile

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

