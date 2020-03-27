Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Short Interest Down 50.1% in March

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,200 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the February 27th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 433,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSE. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Trinseo stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.96. 281,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,335. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

In other Trinseo news, insider David Phillip Stasse purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $96,470.00. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $210,480.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,779 shares of company stock worth $597,756. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

