Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from to in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

TCOM stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.98. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,412,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,300,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,625,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,190,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

