Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post sales of $176.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trivago’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.84 million. Trivago reported sales of $237.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trivago will report full-year sales of $715.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.85 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $819.32 million, with estimates ranging from $576.73 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trivago.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.73 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 2.06%. Trivago’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRVG. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of Trivago in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Trivago from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.11.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.01. Trivago has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trivago in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Trivago by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trivago during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trivago by 585.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

