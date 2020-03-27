TrueDeck (TDP) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $92,106.57 and $17,003.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

