TrueFlip Price Up 42.4% Over Last Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00003506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $18,639.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.02545719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00194645 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041423 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

