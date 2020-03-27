Truegame (TGAME) Market Cap Achieves $237,054.95

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $237,054.95 and approximately $27,065.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.02579320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00193452 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

