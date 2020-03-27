Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

NYSE:TFC opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after buying an additional 1,125,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,338,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,761,026,000 after buying an additional 5,759,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,877,586,000 after buying an additional 939,154 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

