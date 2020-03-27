TrumpCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $130.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $65,950.50 and approximately $130.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.02726060 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001204 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007948 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000315 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

