Trust Co of Kansas Invests $14.92 Million in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 597,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,000. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 8.7% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas owned 1.06% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 440,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,978. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.