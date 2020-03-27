Trust Co of Kansas Invests $5.15 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,000. General Motors accounts for about 3.0% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,205,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,140,020. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

