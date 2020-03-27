Trust Co of Kansas Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.1% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 51,549,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,049,559. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

