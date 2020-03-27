Trust Co of Kansas Makes New $5.64 Million Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,000. Cerner comprises 3.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $6,645,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cerner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cerner by 26.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERN stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. 2,771,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,566. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.25.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.