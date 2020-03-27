Trust Co of Kansas Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,754 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,000. Adobe makes up 3.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $16.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.83. 4,860,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.56. The firm has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

