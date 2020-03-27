Trust Co of Kansas Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,809,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $598,687,000 after buying an additional 491,399 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.34. 18,938,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,479,063. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.72.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

